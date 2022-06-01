Councillor Mags Crean to resign from Wicklow County Council

Councillor Mags Crean is to step down from her role as an elected member of Wicklow County Council.

The independent councillor for the Greystones Municipal District said she had taken the decision to resign due to a change in her personal, family and employment circumstances which means she is no longer able to continue to meet the demands of the role of county councillor.

First elected in 2019, Cllr Crean was involved in many projects in Greystones and the wider county. She spearheaded Greystones's successful application to the prestigious International Liveable Communities award in 2021.

She also got support from fellow elected members to explore Community Wealth Building model for Wicklow as part of the development of the local economic plan.

More recently, Cllr Crean’s proposal to install of a plaque to honour emergency service personnel in Burnaby Park in Greystones was backed by her municipal district colleagues.

In a statement, Cllr Crean said her work as a county councillor has been "truly rewarding” and “it has been a privilege to represent my constituency and community in Greystones”.

“However, due to a change in my personal, family and employment circumstances, I am unfortunately no longer able to continue to meet the demands and commitments that a county councillor role requires without it having an adverse effect on my health and family.

“For this reason, I have made the decision to resign my seat on Wicklow County Council. This is a decision that I have not taken lightly, and I have given it much thought and reflection over the past number of months.

Cllr Crean highlighted that she had upheld her representative duties to the best of her abilities, attending county council, district and committee meetings.

She also played an active role on housing policy committee, the Board of the Mermaid Arts Theatre, the East Coast Area Alcohol and Drugs Task Force as well as the Disability and Social Inclusion Committee, Joint Policing Committee and the Ukraine Community Response Forum.

"A key highlight for me locally was researching and drafting the LivCom application and playing a collective role in winning the LivCom Gold Award for Greystones. But more than any of this, the most important part of this role has been representing people in our community and advocating strongly on their behalf.

“It was a pleasure to work with all the elected county councillors here in Wicklow over the past three years, and in particular my councillor colleagues on Greystones Municipal District. I wish them continued success in their work for the county.

Cllr Crean also extended her thanks to council staff for their assistance and to the people of the Greystones Municipal District.

“On a final note, I would like to thank the people of Greystones and surrounds who gave me the opportunity to play a representative role in our community and to assure them that I will continue to be active locally and will support my successor in their efforts to ensure the people of the area are represented effectively at council level.