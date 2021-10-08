Councillor appeals for work to start on another car park at Brittas Bay

Wicklow County Council has been asked to begin preparations for parking at Brittas Bay in advance of summer 2022.

Cllr Paul O’Brien (Lab) asked the council to begin work early on plans for another car park at Brittas Bay. While the council and gardai had done “trojan work”, he said “residents deserve better”.

Cllr O’Brien called for a working group to be formed to look at the local issues, including the installation of footpaths to allow children to walk to the local school. He also thanked the council for opening the car parks for the winter months.

Frank Curran, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive said the issue could be referred to the transport SPC to consider. He noted that work was under way on a proposed Park and Ride facility.