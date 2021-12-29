Council urged to apply for funding for flood defence works at the Breaches in Kilcoole

Wicklow County Council has been urged to apply to the Office of Public Works to for funding to carry out flood prevention works at the Breaches in Kilcoole.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris said he had contacted Wicklow County Council management to “set out the urgency of the situation and that the OPW is awaiting a funding application from the Council”.

Minister Harris thanked Irish Rail for responding to requests to clear blockages at the coastline in recent weeks.

“While Irish Rail had traditionally kept the Breaches clear, their responsibility for this shifted to the local authority and the National Parks and Wildlife Service in recent years. I am very grateful for the support that Irish Rail has provided the community to date, but it is unfair that the community must rely one off discretionary assistance of Irish Rail to clear blockages and I have urged the council to finally resolve the matter by applying to the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.”

Meanwhile, the Minister with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan confirmed that the OPW is carrying out a review of possible solutions for the risk of flooding in Kilcoole and Newcastle.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, he confirmed that Wicklow County Council had not applied to the OPW for funding for works in the Kilcoole area.

He said that Iarnród Éireann, in partnership with Wicklow County Council, had commissioned consultants to undertake the East Coast Erosion study, which included a feasibility assessment at The Breaches.

"Historically, Iarnród Éireann removed blockages several times per year with an excavator to mitigate the risk of flooding. It is understood that the consultants have completed their feasibility assessment report and have provided their conclusions and recommendations on the matter to Iarnród Éireann for its consideration as to the next steps to be taken to mitigate the risk of flooding in the area.”

The Minister said Kilcoole has been deemed as “an area of potentially significant flood risk” under a preliminary assessment followed by a National Catchment-based Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) study,

"The CFRAM study did not identify an economically viable flood protection measure for Kilcoole. However, it was decided that more detailed examination was warranted, and that a further assessment (referred to as the Scheme Viability Reviews, or ‘SVR’) should be undertaken to review the costs and benefits to determine if there would be sufficient confidence to take a proposed measure forward to detailed development and design.”

“In parallel to the work commissioned by Iarnród Éireann, consultants were appointed by the OPW to undertake the SVR for Kilcoole and for the neighbouring community of Newcastle, and options for flood protection have been reviewed for each community individually, and also as a joint scheme for both communities.”

The minister said the review’s results “indicate that potential permanent technical solutions are not cost effective”.

He added that the OPW plans to re-assess “the benefit to cost ratio of the potential technical solutions” following a review of its own project appraisal process.