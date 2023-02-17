Council still waiting for answer over €2million funding request for Baltinglass

WICKLOW County Council are still waiting for confirmation if they were successful with a request for an additional €2 million for proposed works for Baltinglass.

The Council was allocated €3.5 million in 2019 under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) for improvements to accessibility, enhancements to the public realm and upgrades to the town park.

However, a delay in starting the works meant the cost of the original estimate had risen considerably.

Cllr John Mullen raised the matter at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council.

“Is there any update on the RDF project for Baltinglass? I know we have a request in for extra funding with the Department,” Cllr Mullen said. “We have made a start on the park element there, but it's essential that we get moving on the town centre plans.”

In reply, Chief Executive Brian Gleeson said a request for additional funding was with the Department, who came back and requested extra information from the Council last week.

“We will continue to press the Department in relation to that and hopefully we will have an answer shortly in that regard.”