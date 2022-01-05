Council seeks expressions of interest to consult on design of outdoor performance space for Bray seafront

Wicklow County Council is proposing to develop an outdoor theatre space on the green area near the North Beach car park at Bray Seafront.

Wicklow County Council is seeking expressions of interest to provide consultancy services for the design of a proposed outdoor performance space in Bray.

The tender notice, published on the eTenders portal, states that architect led design team consultancy services are being sought by the local authority in relation to the proposed development on a green space near the North Beach car park at Bray's seafront.

The closing date for tenders to be submitted is February 11.

Wicklow County Council received a grant of €250,000 from the Department of Culture to develop an outdoor arts and culture performance in Bray.

The project is still in the early stages. Council officials have previously indicated that the outdoor performance space will go through an extensive public consultation before it goes through the statutory planning process.