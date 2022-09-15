Council offering free bike repair workshops in Wicklow town and Bray

Brann Morrissey showing of his bike skills at The Murrough Skate Park in Wicklow town.

WICKLOW County Council is offering free bike repair workshops in its Bray and Wicklow Recycling centres this September.

The workshops, which last approximately an hour and a half, will introduce participants to the basics of bike maintenance. They will be provided by Bray Wheelers Cycling Club in Bray and Wicklow.

Bike maintenance including puncture repair, chain care and checking of performance of brakes and gears will be demonstrated. The aim is to ensure that participants can keep their bikes in tip top performance between servicing.

Similar workshops were held in the recycling centres in Bray, Wicklow and Arklow during the month of August and proved a real hit with the public.

A workshop takes place at Bray Recycling Centre on Friday, September 23 from 7 p.m., and at the Murrough Recycling Centre in Wicklow town from 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

The workshops are open to all and youth participation is particularly welcome. Teens under the age of 17 can participate but must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are open to having a combined parent and teen summer event to learn together how to maintain your bikes. Workshops will be held on the following dates and times:

The workshops can be booked with the Environmental Awareness Office of Wicklow County Council by email on eao@wicklowcoco.ie.

Space is limited to 12 participants per workshop so you are advised to book early. The workshops are funded by the EPA under the LAPN programme.