Council makes all the right moves with outdoor chess tables for each District

WICKLOW County Council intends to install outdoor chess tables at locations in each Municipal District, with two tables already in place at Wicklow town and one in Greystones.

Chess players have been enjoying playing alfresco at the Riverwalk and Bachelor’s Walk in Wicklow town and at Burnaby Parkin Greystones. Additional tables are also due to be installed in Bray, Blessington, Baltinglass and Arklow.

This latest initiative from the Council is designed to encourage more outdoor activity as we emerge from the COVID pandemic. Chess is an increasingly popular activity, heightened by the critically acclaimed ‘Queen's Gambit’ series recently shown on Television. The chess tables have been specially designed to the Council's specification and are accessible to all.

Welcoming the installation of the chess tables, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, paid tribute to the Community Cultural and Social Development Directorate for coming up with the idea of the tables and added that this initiative, together with others such as the recently completed dog parks, will allow everyone to enjoy the outdoors.

Chief Executive Brian Gleeson acknowledged the funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under their Community Enhancement Funding Scheme and added his congratulations to the Council staff in the CCSD Directorate. He encouraged existing chess players and those wishing to take up the sport, to make full use of the tables.