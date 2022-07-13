Wicklow

Council issues warning after dangerous incidents at Greystones Harbour and Marina

Greystones Harbour and Marina.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW County Council is aware that a number of incidents occurred at Greystones Harbour and Marina this week which were concerning on grounds of Health and Safety.

It has been reported that a significant number of people were diving from the pier, at serious risk to their wellbeing and that of other harbour and marina users, notwithstanding that this is not permitted. There were also reports of anti-social behaviour which were brought to the attention of An Garda Siochana.

Accordingly, the gate on the North Pier was closed by the operator on safety grounds for a period, but this has now been reopened today.

With the good weather set to continue, Wicklow County Council is appealing to all users to be mindful of Water Safety and to respect all users of the facility.

The operator is monitoring the situation constantly and should there be further incidents, they may, in consultation with An Garda Siochana and Wicklow County Council, arrange for the gate to be closed again for a further period.

