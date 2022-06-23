Council in process of engaging consultants for Master Plan on Brides Head lands

The Master Plan will be carried out on Council owned land at Brides Head in Wicklow town.

SINNN Féin TD John Brady has stated it’s critically important that the Masterplan due to take place on lands at Brides Head protects the natural beauty of the area.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of engaging consultants to carry out a Masterplan on the Council owned lands in Wicklow town, and Deputy Brady thinks Brides Head would make an ideal location for a public park.

There were plans for a major sporting development at Brides Head in 2009, including three pitches and an all-weather running track, but the application was refused by Wicklow County Council due to concerns over access issues and its impact on the environment and the serious traffic hazard it could present.

Deputy Brady said: “Wicklow County council purchased a considerable amount of land at Brides Head a number of years ago and in 2009 unsuccessfully tried to secure planning on the site.

“The landscape of Brides Head is designated as an area of outstanding natural beauty, whilst Wicklow Head itself is a proposed Natural Heritage Area and Candidate Special Protection Area. The protected structures of the old Wicklow Lighthouse and Old Semaphore are also close by. It is an environmentally sensitive area and protecting this needs to be the primary focus in the development of a masterplan for the area.

“I believe that there is an opportunity to establish a badly needed public park on the council owned land at Brides Head. Wicklow town has no public park, and this is a fantastic opportunity to establish one. A new public park there could link up with the Glen Beach Cliff Walk, which would be an excellent addition to what is already a spectacular walk.

“The previous attempt by the council in 2009 to develop Brides Head was not the best use of the land. This is a beautiful, environmentally sensitive part of Wicklow and the masterplan must take heed of that. That is why I believe that a public park is the best use of the land.”

Cllr Shay Cullen made initial calls for the Master Plan of lands at Brides Head last year, to accommodate local Wicklow town clubs who don’t have a home or have capacity issues.

“There is a lack of amenities for sporting clubs in Wicklow town and I want to use that land for public amenities. We are talking about the potential provision of running tracks and pitches to accommodate all sporting organisations in the area who feel they have space issues. It’s something I am very conscious of and Wicklow County Council are hoping to soon have consultants in place to move the Master Plan forward. There are accessibility issues getting in and out of the site which will also have to be addressed as part of the Master Plan.”