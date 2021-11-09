Council improve performance despite pandemic

THE Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council has welcomed the results of the recent NOAC Local Authority Performance Indicator Report 2020, which praised the Local Authority on a number of fronts.

Covid placed a considerable burden on the Council, with a reduction in revenues and strained resources. However, essential services were delivered throughout the pandemic while Wicklow County Council played a vital role in the national response to Covid.

Wicklow County Council established the Community Call service to provide support to more than 1,795 people since March 2020.

The Council also provided a range of new supports and grants to businesses, offered resilience and wellbeing supports to the community, and worked to facilitate changes to the public realm in the interests of public health and safety.

Chief Executive, Frank Curran, said: “Wicklow County Council continued to provide hundreds of services throughout 2020, despite the challenge and uncertainty of COVID-19 and the constraints of public health restrictions. We are continually seeking to improve services and increase efficiency and did manage to make progress in a range of areas last year. Now that we are in a more certain situation with regards to COVID, we will build on our progress, continue to innovate and deliver quality public services.”