Council could have to cover some costs of community facilities at Greystones housing development

Wicklow County Council could have to cover some of the costs of developing community facilities as part of the development of lands at Coolagad, local councillors have been told.

Cairn Homes have lodged an application to An Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development process to construct 586 residential units, a creche and other associated site works at a site in Coolagad.

The developer has included community facilities including a playing field, community centre and multi-use games area (MUGA) as part of the proposed development.

Elected members of the district called for fencing and lighting to be installed at the playing field during a presentation about Cairn Homes’ SHD application at their April meeting.

However, officials warned that Wicklow County Council could have to cover some of these costs.

Cllr Derek Mitchell outlined his concerns about the sports facilities, arguing that the playing field would require lighting and fencing to make it more useable by the community.

Cllr Jodie Neary said she would to see the MUGA astro-turfed to reduce maintenance. She added that fencing and lighting would be required at the playing field to make it useable all-year round and to reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Neary said the local authority is already “struggling to maintain existing facilities” and there is a lack of community infrastructure in the district.

Fergal Keogh, senior engineer at Wicklow County Council's planning section, told councillors that Cairn Homes are proposing a facility that will be open to the public, however, the issue of fencing and lighting at the playing field will come down to who will cover the costs.

He said the local authority may be left to foot some of the bill.

Cllr Gerry Walsh said “now is the time to get as much as we can” from the developer in terms of community facilities.

He argued that Cairn Homes should be pushed to install fencing and lighting at the playing field.

If this is not possible, Cllr Walsh said he would like to see the infrastructure put in place to allow for the installation of lighting at a later date.

Cllr Mags Crean also called for lighting and fencing at the playing field, arguing that it is a "false economy” in the long run not to install them.

Cllr Tom Fortune said the Coolagad development is likely to be a “massive and profitable” project for the developer, but the community gain is “the bare minimum" and “sparse".

In relation to active open space, Mr Keogh said there is an argument about who pays for the public space as the developer is only obliged to pay for the infrastructure needed for their development.

The local authority could be faced with a bill to cover the difference and may not have the money to cover the balance. He highlighted development contributions could be used towards the upgrading of community facilities.

In relation to the community gain, Cllr Fortune said this could sit in the background as the council could end up paying if the district pushes too hard.

Cllr Mitchell said he would support the local authority covering the cost of fencing the playing field, however, planning permission for fencing should be sought as part of this application.

Cllr Lourda Scott called for a strong condition to ensure that the community gain come in an early phase of the development, if it is given planning permission.

Other councillors also called for the community facilities to be delivered in an early stage of the project.