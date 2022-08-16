Council carry out dye testing of water systems in Greystones

Irish Water have been testing supplies in Greystones (stock image).

Wicklow County Council is carrying out tests on water drainage in an area of Greystones.

The local authority said it carried out dye testing on the system in the vicinity of Redford Park on Friday, August 12.

The tests are being used by the local authority to provide more information about underground connections, groundwater velocities and water flow directions.

Wicklow County Council said the tests may cause some of the adjacent streams to turn a luminous green colour.

It added that the dye used in the testing process is non-toxic and harmless.