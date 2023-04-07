Council call on the public to reduce use of pesticides during growing season

Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the most commonly used weedkillers, but there are concerns about its impact on human and animal health. Photo: Getty Images

WICKLOW County Council is asking the public to refrain from using glyphosate and other harmful pesticides as the new growing season approaches.

Glyphosate is the active chemical in many commercially available herbicide (weed killer) products. Curbing the use of poisons in our environment will allow biodiversity to flourish and we can still use other techniques to manage vegetation when needed.

Almost 50 years after first coming to the market, glyphosate is now recognised as being harmful to biodiversity and posing a possible risk to human health.

In a shift away from the use of pesticides, gardeners and land managers are learning instead to embrace the diversity of wild plants that naturally occur in our green spaces. Where it is not possible to retain vegetation, which is the preferred approach, areas can generally be managed using non-chemical alternatives that are not damaging to biodiversity.

Wicklow County Council is committed to protecting green infrastructure and ensuring the maintenance of biodiversity and ecosystem services. Allowing native wild plants to flourish is crucial for the health of our bee populations and the maintenance of the pollination services they provide. This is a key objective of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, of which Wicklow County Council is a partner.

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “Wicklow County Council signed up to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan as part of the commitment made by members to respond to the Climate and Biodiversity emergency.”

Insecticides pose a major threat to bee and other invertebrate populations, but herbicides containing glyphosate are much more commonly used, and are thought to have a detrimental impact on bees through direct toxicity, the contamination of wildflowers, and the depletion of sources of food and shelter as a consequence of killing wild vegetation.

Wicklow County Council’s Glyphosate Use Policy, adopted in June 2022, outlines a hierarchy of decisions, advocating the elimination and avoidance of glyphosate-based products. Where vegetation requires removal or control, such as along roadsides, in town centres and in public parks, playgrounds and cemeteries, mechanical weeding will be used where appropriate, and alternative products are being trialled for hard surfaces.

In certain circumstances, mainly where invasive species are concerned, there is no feasible option but to use glyphosate, but this must be done only by trained personnel, in accordance with strict monitoring protocols.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, stated: “Wicklow County Council is committed to eliminating use of glyphosate-based products and our teams on the ground are trialling new technologies which do not rely on harmful chemicals.”

Wicklow County Council is also committed to encouraging and supporting other groups such as Tidy Towns groups, Residents Associations, Coast Care and PURE Mile groups in their move towards biodiversity-friendly management practises and the trialling and implementation of alternatives to herbicides.