Council budget for 2022 is €10 million higher than last year

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council adopted the budget for 2022 on Monday, with a total expenditure of €128 million.

It represents an increase of €10 million on last year’s budget.

Councillors received a copy of the draft budget before adopting the budget for the year ahead.

In his budget report, Chief Executive Frank Curran, acknowledged that 2021 was a challenging year, particularly with the continuing impact of Covid.

Hs said; “The 2022 budget presented to you provides for expenditure of €128 million. This represents an increase of €10 million, or 8.5 per cent, on last year’s budget. This increase is mainly as a result of additional pay and pension costs and increases in services and discretionary funding for the Municipal Districts.

“The 2022 budget has been produced with the assumption that, if necessary, continued Government support will be made available to address the impact of the Covid pandemic on Local Authority finances. To date in 2021, Wicklow County Council has received circa €7.5 million in Government funding for the commercial rates waiver scheme covering the nine month period from January to the end of September. Moreover, a separate waiver for the fourth quarter focusing mainly on the hospitality, entertainment and leisure sectors is currently being implemented.

“It is also expected that additional Government funding will be provided to compensate Local Authorities for losses of income this year in areas such as parking charges, planning fees and road opening licences, as well as the additional Covid expenditure costs incurred on PPE, signage, remote working etc. To date this year, Wicklow County Council has estimated income losses and extra expenditure of €1 million.”

In response to the Covid crisis, Wicklow County Council provided significant supports to local businesses and the community in general. A total of €768,000 was paid to local businesses through the Small Business Assistance Scheme.

In July, the elected members of Wicklow County Council voted increase the local property tax for 2022 by 6 per cent. This ring-fenced discretionary funding for all five Municipal Districts, totally €1,043,460. Arklow, Baltinglass, Greystones and Wicklow Municipal Districts will receive €195,649 each, while Bray Municipal District will receive €260,865.

Early in the meeting, Cllr Derek Mitchell made it clear he wouldn’t be voting in favour because of a lack of staffing for the Greystones area.

He said; “I just don’t think Greystones is properly staffed. A huge amount of development has taken place in Greystones but the staffing levels haven’t kept up. I won’t be voting in support of the budget.”

Cllr Gerry Walsh said; “In Greystones the staffing levels are way below what they should be. It sees to take an inordinate amount of time to fill any vacancies. I welcome the review of staffing levels throughout all districts.”

Cllr Tom Fortune observed; “We are being told we have a budget of €128 million, but €51.2 million of that goes to payroll, which it has been said before should come from Central Government. We ultimately have €77 million left, but most of that has already been decided in the budget, so we only have around €7 million to discuss here.”

Cllr Edward Timmins felt the budget should have placed more of an emphasis on affordable housing.

“There doesn’t seem to be any mention of affordable housing. It’s a huge problem for hundreds of people, particularly young people.”

Director of Services, Joe Lane, said a housing presentation to the councillors taking place later in the month will include affordable housing details.

Cllr Grave McManus was disappointed that the budget didn’t mention a homeless outreach service for Bray.

She said; “All the Bray councillors agreed it was something needed in Bray. It is a high priority for councillors in Bray and the homeless people who need the services.”

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald proposed adopting the budget, seconded by Cllr Paul O’Brien.

Councillors Tom Fortune, Derek Mitchell and Joe Behan all voted against adopting the budget, while 27 Councillors voted in favour, with two not present.