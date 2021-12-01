Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Council budget for 2022 is €10 million higher than last year

Cllr Derek Mitchell voted against the budget. Expand
Out &amp; About Bray. Wassim Nasar with kids Chris and Kevin on Bray Head Expand

Close

Cllr Derek Mitchell voted against the budget.

Cllr Derek Mitchell voted against the budget.

Out &amp; About Bray. Wassim Nasar with kids Chris and Kevin on Bray Head

Out & About Bray. Wassim Nasar with kids Chris and Kevin on Bray Head

/

Cllr Derek Mitchell voted against the budget.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council adopted the budget for 2022 on Monday, with a total expenditure of €128 million.

It represents an increase of €10 million on last year’s budget.

Privacy