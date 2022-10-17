Coomie Lane and St Mary’s Road latest Arklow Roads to close

Wicklow County Council have announced that Coomie Lane in Arklow will be closed from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, to facilitate ongoing public works.

There will also be no vehicle access to the Arklow Courthouse on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 whilst road resurfacing is ongoing.

Additionally, St Mary’s Road is due to close on Monday, October 24, to facilitate road carriageway reconstruction, and will remain closed until November 4. There is currently no left turn from St Mary’s Road onto Upper Main Street and a temporary one-way system has been in operation on Main Street since February.

Pedestrian management will be altered within the aforementioned areas.