Contracts signed for public lighting LED retrofitting programme

A contractor has been appointed to a €50 million project to retrofit public lighting with LED lanterns in nine counties, including Wicklow.

ASD Lighting and Killaree Lighting Services confirmed they have signed contracts with Kilkenny County Council, the lead authority for the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the Eastern Region.

They will survey, design, supply and install the LED public lights for the programme.

The major retrofitting programme includes the local authorities of Wicklow, Carlow, Meath, Louth, Tipperary, Offaly, Kildare, and Westmeath.

The nine local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are set to invest €50 million in upgrading the public lighting in their areas to LED technology.

Almost 74,000 public lights across the nine counties are due to be upgraded as part of the project.

The retrofitting project is expected to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs for local authorities due to the longer life spans of newer LED lanterns.

Wicklow County Council have previously indicated that the LED retrofitting programme for the county could cost around €8 million, but led to savings of €16 million over a 20-year period.

21 local authorities are collaborating on the national retrofitting programme, which will see around 205,000 public lights changed to LED.