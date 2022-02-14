Contracts signed for design of libraries in Aughrim and Bray

(l-r) Lorraine Gallagher (Manager of Bray Municipal District), Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Cllr Shay Cullen, Cllr Pat Kennedy, Shane de Blacam of de Blacam and Meagher Architects , Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Aoife Kennedy Flynn, Michael Nicholson (Head of Operations at Wicklow County Council) and County Librarian Brendan Martin at the signing of the contracts which will see a new library in Aughrim and an extension to the library in Ballywaltrim, Bray.

Wicklow County Council has signed contracts for the design of two new libraries in the county,

The local authority signed contracts with De Blacam and Murphy architects for the design and management of construction of a new library in Aughrim and an extension to Ballywaltrim Library.

The planned work, which will jointly cost in the region of €5 million, will include the demolition of the existing library building in Aughrim and its replacement with a modern facility. There will be a major two-storey extension to the current Ballywaltrim Library on the Boghall Road.

Brian Gleeson, Wicklow County Council Interim Chief Executive, said: “Wicklow County Council’s library capital programme has seen a significant upgrade of all other library buildings in recent times. Aughrim and Ballywaltrim are the main projects remaining. This will ensure we have high quality library buildings throughout county Wicklow. Co-working facilities will be an important feature of both developments.”

Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “The recent new libraries in Wicklow and Rathdrum (due to open in the coming weeks) have shown what is possible to achieve. The two projects being signed here today will reinforce the importance of libraries to Wicklow County Council.”

Cllr Miriam Murphy, Cathoairleach of Arklow Municipal District said: “Arklow Library has been a great success, since opening almost six years ago. It’s great to see that the smaller towns in the county are also being taken care of. The people of Aughrim will welcome the news to build a new, modern library of 200 sq mtrs”.

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, also welcomed the news, adding: “Bray is currently the only town in Ireland with two libraries. Although the Eglinton Road Carnegie library has a great tradition, the southwest side of Bray has grown substantially in recent years. The current Ballywaltrim library serves its public well, but it is limited in size. The proposed extension on the current site, over two floors, will ensure a modern, high quality library service for all the people of Bray.”

The new libraries could be completed by 2024.