Consultation starts on path proposal for Herbert Road in Bray

Wicklow County Council has opened a public consultation about plans to construct a new footpath on a section of the Herbert Road in Bray.

The proposed project would include the installation of footpaths and street lighting along the Herbert Road between the N11 pedestrian overbridge and Ashton Wood.

The works would see the construction of 410m of footpath, street lighting and pedestrian safety measures including railings along sections of the path.

The project would see the width of roadway narrowed to 6m on the straight sections and 6.5m on the curves, though the existing width of the hairpin bend would be maintained. Some vegetation clearance or tree felling may also be required.

A zebra crossing for pedestrians would also be constructed.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable developments of the area in which the developments would be situated may be made in writing to the District Administrator, Bray Municipal District on or before 12 p.m. Thursday, September 8. Submissions and observations should be clearly marked ‘Herbert Road Footpath – Part 8’.

Alternatively, submissions may also be made by emaiing braymd@wicklowcoco.ie or using the Wicklow County Council’s consultation hub at wicklow.ie.