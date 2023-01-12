Construction to start on 89 houses in Baltinglass, including 22 affordable homes

FITZPATRICK & Heavey Homes are set start the construction of a mixed development in Baltinglass, which will feature both affordable and executive homes.

The Aldborough Manor development will consist of 89 units and a creche, and the announcement follows on from Wicklow County Council and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s approval for the first 22 units as affordable housing, with each home, when completed, featuring private gardens.

The development will be located on an elevated site with stunning views of the surrounding countryside and overlooking the River Slaney. Aldborough Manor will comprise of one, two, three and four-bed homes, with plenty of demand expected.

The first 22 houses of the development will all be three-bed semi-detached houses ranging in size from 1,250 sq ft to 1,300 sq ft.

Speaking at the announcement, Fitzpatrick and Heavey Homes CEO Ciarán Fitzpatrick, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing 89 new homes to the much-sought-after West-Wicklow area. The town of Baltinglass is a fabulous location, and provides a unique backdrop to this exciting new development.

“We know there has been serious appetite from locals for new housing in the area, and we are delighted to be able to make this announcement today.”

Baltinglass is considered an attractive and convenient location for potential purchaser and the town is rich in history with a number of natural, archaeological, and built heritage sites, such as Baltinglass Hills, Baltinglass Abbey, St. Mary’s Church, and the River Slaney Special Area of Conservation.

Cllr John Mullen, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District, welcomed the announcement.

“I am delighted that at last there is approval for an affordable housing model in the Baltinglass Municipal District and in particular the town of Baltinglass. The lack of affordability is a key aspect of the housing crisis in Wicklow and there is an urgent need for affordable homes for purchase in all areas of our Wicklow.

“Today’s confirmation will allow 22 homes to be provided for an affordable purchase scheme when the development is complete. The application process will be similar to the previous schemes announced.

“Housing delivery in our district has accelerated rapidly over the last number of years with developments in nearly all Towns and villages. I will continue to work with Wicklow County Council to ensure that homes are provided throughout our district."