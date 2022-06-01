Construction of new Coast Guard base in Greystones could start by the end of the year

A contractor could be appointed to construct the new Coast Guard base in Greystones by the end of the year.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore asked the Minister for Transport for a progress update on the long planned new base at Greystones Harbour, which she said is “urgently needed in the area”.

“I sought confirmation from the Minister and was delighted to hear that construction of a new Coast Guard station in Greystones should commence by the end of this year. The Minister also confirmed that funding was available to complete the project. As many living in the area will know, the volunteers who run the unit do incredible work yet are doing this in substandard accommodation.

“The Minister did confirm that the construction of a new premises for the Coast Guard is a priority project, however this has been the case for a number of years now and we need to see concrete action on it. Greystones and North Wicklow has waited far too long for this facility.”

Planning permission has already been granted for the Coast Guard base, which could take around two years to construct.

The unit are currently based in a building beside Greystones Garda Station.

Replying to a question submitted by Deputy Whitmore Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said the project will now enter a process of formalisation of the lease agreement between the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Wicklow County Council.

Once this process is finished, the tendering process to appoint a contractor is expected to begin.

“While a timeline cannot be pinned downed at this early stage in the project, it is understood that the tendering process should be completed and a contractor in place to commence construction by the end of this year.

“This is positive news for both the Coast Guard volunteers and staff, as well as for Greystones now that it will see a new and improve facility, crucial to improving the safety of people living and visiting in North Wicklow. I hope there won’t be any delays and that the project continues to be prioritised. I will continue to follow this up and to keep the importance of this facility at the forefront of the Minister’s agenda,” Deputy Whitmore added.