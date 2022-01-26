Concerns about the development of Enniskerry raised during public meeting

Save Enniskerry Meeting at Bog Meadow Enniskerry. People signing up to express their concerns to Wicklow County Council and An Bord Pleanala

Around 120 people attended a meeting in Enniskerry about proposed developments in the village.

The public meeting was held at Bog Meadow on Saturday, January 22. It was organised by local group, Save Enniskerry, to highlight their concerns about the collective impact of multiple housing developments on the village.

Plans were lodged by separate developers in December which could see over 320 homes developed in the village.

These included fresh plans for a strategic housing development (SHD) of 219 units at Kilgarron Hill.

The Bord previously refused permission to developer Capami Limited for a SHD on the site due to concerns about the possible effect of development on Knocksink Wood, a special area of conservation.

Cairn Homes lodged an application for 84 residential units on a site at Cookstown Road.

Separately, Enniskill SPV Limited are seeking go-ahead to construct 22 residential units at Oakfield Cottage and lands to the rear of 1 to 10 Kilgarron Hill.

The meeting was chaired by Councillor Melanie Corrigan with other members of Bray Municipal District in attendance. Green Party TD Steven Matthews was also present.

Speakers highlighted concerns about the collective impact that several large housing developments could have on the village. They raised concerns about increased traffic, limited public transport and the absence of a secondary school. The potential effects on local biodiversity, particularly Knocksink Wood, was also discussed. They spoke in favour of sustainable development in the village.

Attendees were asked to sign a petition objecting to the SHD at Kilgarron Hill. A GoFundMe page set up to help with the costs of environmental reports has reached its target of €7,000.

One speaker said; “we are all proud to live in a beautiful village and Knocksink Wood is a jewel in the crown. It’s time to be custodians of the village and this special place.”

Separately, a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant permission for 165 units on the Cookstown Road is on hold after the Bord requested the courts carry out a review of costs.

Cairn Homes was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala in August 2021 for a SHD of 165 units and a creche on a site at Cookstown Road.

At the time of publication, Cairn Homes and Capami Limited had not responded to requests for a comment.