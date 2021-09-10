Concern about speed of garda cars

Gardai have been asked to be careful of their speed when driving a residential road in Bray.

Councillor Erika Doyle (Gr) raised the issue at the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting, which took place virtually.

She said some garda cars had been observed driving at speed when returning to the garda staton via Sidmonton Road.

“I know gardai will have to leave the station at speed, but some are going back at speed and can be a little fast,” she said.

Cllr Doyle highlighted that many drivers travel at speed in this residential area, which is home to many children.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit said he was aware the area was heavily used by pedestrians. Gardai should always travel at safe speed returning to the station and a reminder would be issued.