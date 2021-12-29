Community shocked by death of ‘lovely’ mum of five Zeinat Bashabsheh

The community of Enniskerry is in shock following the death of ‘amazing’ mum of five Zeinat Bashabsheh on Christmas Eve.

Zeinat Bashabsheh was found dead at her home in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry on Christmas Eve.

The community of Enniskerry is being asked to light a candle at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and stand at their front door for the minute’s silence as a mark of respect for Ms Bashabsheh and her family.

The 42-year-old. originally from Jordan, was a mother of five. Local sources say the family had been living in Enniskerry for several years. Ms Bashabsheh has two sons in their 20s and three daughters, who are all aged under ten. It’s understood the family are involved in local groups with the younger children currently attending school in Bray, while Ms Bashabsheh’s older sons are past pupils of St Kilian’s Community School in Bray.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help to cover the funeral costs and to support the care of the younger children. At the time of publication, over €24,500 had been raised by the local community.

Many tributes have been paid to Ms Bashabsheh since her death. One tribute described her as “the most beautiful and amazing woman”.

Other tributes posted online highlighted she was a devoted mother to her five children. Ms Bashabsheh was “such a beautiful mother inside and out”, and a “lovely lady”, the tributes said.

Councillor Melanie Corrigan said the minute’s silence had been suggested as a mark of respect from the community to Ms Bashabsheh and her family.

“The whole community is in shock, and a lot of people have been contacting me wanting to know what to do to help,” she said.

People who wish to take part in the minute’s silence are asked not to congregate in the village in line with public health guidelines, but instead to show their support for Ms Bashebsheh and her family by standing outside their homes.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, said: “my thoughts are with the family, particularly the children. They should know that the community stands behind them”

At the time of publication, arrangements for Ms Bashabsheh’s funeral had yet to be confirmed.

Bahaalddin Alshwawrah (42), with an address at Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, has been charged with her murder.

Alshwawrah was brought before Judge David Kennedy at Bray District Court on Stephen’s Day where Sgt Ger Brennan of Bray Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said he arrested Alshwawrah at 11.52am on Sunday and he was charged with murder at 12.43 p.m.

The court heard that made no reply when cautioned.

Judge Kennedy remanded him in custody to Cloverhill remand prison until December 29.

A solicitor for Alshwawrah applied for and was granted legal aid for the Jordanian national who is a father of three.

The court heard that Alshwawrah is on disability benefit.

Alshwawrah talked with his solicitor and interpreter during the short hearing.

Walking with the aid of a crutch he wore a blue hoodie with green stripes down the sleeves, and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs.