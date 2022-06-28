Community raises €20,000 for South Wicklow Hospice Homecare

Jimmy Schoeb presents a cheque for 3130.00 euro ( The proceeds of the Wicklow Way and Thirty Walk ) to Dan Mulhall and Pat Walsh.

Kildare poet and Tinahely Native, Paddy O' Byrne presents a cheque for 3240.00 euro. ( The proceeds from the sale of his book of poems ' Down Kelly's Hill' to Committee member, Pat Walsh.

Committee members of ' West Wicklow Hospice Homecare' accepted cheques from groups and individuals at a function in Doyle's Balinglen recently. There was funds raised by Olivia Shannon ( Cake Sale ), Tinahely Community Projects, Vintage and Thresing at Terrance Dunne's, Geraldine Austin, Wicklow Vintage Club, Paddy O' Byrne ( Poet ), Tractor Run, Teddy Horan (Birthday and Christmas Gifts ), and Jimmy Schoeb ( Wicklow Way and Thirty Walk ). Photo Joe Byrne

Committee members, Mary Carey, Jim Lancaster, Collette Mulhall, Pat Walsh, Terrance Dunne and Violey Sutherland with cheque from Wicklow Vintage Club and the Vintage and Thresing day at Terrence Dunne's farm.

South Wicklow Hospice Homecare were recently presented with a whopping €20,000 in donations from various people and groups in the local community at an event at Doyle’s Pub in Tinahely.

The charity, who provide care for those undergoing cancer treatment from the comfort of their own homes, was blown away with the efforts of their supporters.

“We are absolutely thrilled," said Colette Mulhall from South Wicklow Hospice. “The care Hospice Homecare provides is to local families and all the money is raised by local families, so it goes directly back into the community for those undergoing cancer treatment.

“The work that South Wicklow Hospice does is an important part of the community and with the funds raised by the local community, it is clear to see the appreciation people have for them. “We just want to thank them all for their continued support.”

The local community raised the donation funds in creative and enjoyable ways such as field days, bake sales and raffles as well as donations from clubs and organisations.