Community Gardai to host bicycle protection workshops in Wicklow after TD witnesses alleged theft

Bray and Greystones train stations are set to play host to timely workshops on bicycle safety and protection bikes from thieves in the wake of Wicklow TD John Brady’s own encounter with people allegedly attempting to steal bikes in Dublin.

The Sinn Fein Deputy said he was running along the Merrion Road when he saw “there was an attempt in progress to steal some bikes”.

"A number of individuals, wearing hoods and scarves over their faces were in the process of attempting to rob a bike that was clearly locked,” he said.

"I let a roar at one of them to stop, running towards him, he turned and ran towards me, reaching inside his jacket for what I believed to be a weapon of some description.”

The TD detailed how the alleged individual then “turned and ran” before coming at him on a bike.

"I sidestepped him and tried to grab him off the bike but was unable to keep a grip,” he said. "He made off, and myself and two teenagers one of whom owned the bike gave chase, but were unable to catch him.”

On Saturday, October 15 at Bray Dart Station, Bray Community Garda Deirdre Murphy and Greystones Community Garda Sandra Tierney will talk through their advice on personal cycling safety and ensuring bicycles are as secure from thieves as possible. The meeting will take place from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and will be repeated at Greystones train station on Saturday, October 22.

Garda Murphy points out that people are forking out massive amounts of money for new electric bikes, some of which cost well over €1,000. She says in general people simply do not take enough care in securing these very expensive machines. She advises locking any bike in an open and well-lit place to reduce the risk of loss.

There will also be advice on what to do if your bicycle is stolen and the steps that will make its recovery easier. Hundreds of recovered stolen bicycles are never repatriated to their owners due to owners having little or no information that could identify the bicycle. The workshops will show bicycle owners how to find their bike’s serial number and there will be an engraver on site to help owners who wish to put personal markings on their bicycles to aid any future need to identify it.

There will be practical demonstrations on how to lock and secure a bicycle. Advice will include the fact that two locks are better than one and securing a bicycle to an immovable object is a vital aid in frustrating would-be thieves.

High-visibility vests will be given out for free, and there will be leaflets and fliers to take away with valuable advice on them also.