Community events in the Wicklow Mountains to discuss local interest in heritage tourism development

INDIVIDUALS, community groups and businesses in Baltinglass, Tinahely, Rathdrum and surrounding areas invited to attend one of three community events being organised by the CUPHAT (Coastal Uplands: Heritage and Tourism) project.

The events will offer local communities an opportunity to share their views about heritage tourism development in their local areas.

They take place in Germaines Pub, Baltinglass from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, the Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 and in Rathdrum Library on Thursday, September 22 from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Project officers will provide a short introduction to the project before opening the discussion to hear local views about the type of tourism development that would best support local communities, businesses and services.

CUPHAT, supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation programme, focuses on sustainable and regenerative heritage-based tourism in the coastal uplands of Ireland and Wales.

The project seeks to showcase the shared and distinctive heritages of the coastal uplands of Ireland and Wales bordering the Irish Sea.

THE UCD Project leads are Dr Arlene Crampsie and Dr Christine Bonnin.

Dr Crampsie commented: “CUPHAT is an innovative project directly involving all members of local communities and stakeholders in collaboration so that CUPHAT can develop locally appropriate tourist activities that support rural economic development, help address some of the challenges facing coastal upland communities, and ensure that the kind of tourism promoted by the project is not just sustainable but also actively beneficial to the region.”

Dr Bonnin stated: “We invite anybody who is interested to come along and find out more, meet with us and share their ideas. We want to learn from local communities about aspects of the cultural and natural heritage of the Wicklow Mountains that are most significant and meaningful to them and that could be better showcased to a tourist audience.”

The events are free to attend, and tea and coffee will be provided.