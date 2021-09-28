Community clean-up of ‘The Valley’

People from the three estates of Corke Abbey, Wingfield and Woodbrook Glen came together last weekend to clean up their common green space ‘The Valley’.

The neighbours were joined by Minister of State, Ossian Smyth and Councillor Tom Kivlehan on the day.

Cllr Kivlehen, along with Cllr Carrie Smyth, provided the pickers and bags, and arranged for collection of the rubbish.

From an electric scooter to industrial cabling and a wrought iron stove, all manner of rubbish was retrieved and a total of 30 large council bags of rubbish were collected.

The hope of the residents is that the river in the valley will be cleared of overgrowth and rubbish so that the wetland animals can return, and the river can become, once again, an attraction for families.

“We want to make sure that the 'Wetland' nature of the area is maintained but also make it safe for the many residents that visit the valley,” said a spokesperson for the area.

Organisers Aggie Rosiak, Ruth Burke and Ellie Farrell and Padraig Manion would like to thank everyone who gave up their Saturday morning to help.

“A special thank you to Neville and Orla Wood who provided refreshments and helped greatly in the lead up to the event,” they said.