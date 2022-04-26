Comic Tony Cantwell brings new show to Greystones

Dublin comic Tony Cantwell will perform his latest show “Pony” at the Whale Theatre on Greystones on Thursday, April 28.

A comedian and improviser, Tony’s generated over 4 million views online and amassed quite a cult-following thanks to his oddball alter-egos Ploon, Your Ma’s Mate and The Dublin Frenchman as well as hundreds more created through his daily Instagram stories.

As a performer; the first Dublin run of his 2018 show ‘Soft Boy’ sold out in just 20 minutes, followed by sell-out shows at Kilkenny Cat Laughs, Cork and both appearances at Vodafone Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He’s also a podcast host and the host of the chart-topping monster comedy show ‘Sexy Beasts’.

Tony Cantwell's performance at the Whale Theatre is sold out.

For more information, visit whaletheatre.ie.