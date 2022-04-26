Wicklow

Comic Tony Cantwell brings new show to Greystones

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Dublin comic Tony Cantwell will perform his latest show “Pony” at the Whale Theatre on Greystones on Thursday, April 28.

A comedian and improviser, Tony’s generated over 4 million views online and amassed quite a cult-following thanks to his oddball alter-egos Ploon, Your Ma’s Mate and The Dublin Frenchman as well as hundreds more created through his daily Instagram stories.

As a performer; the first Dublin run of his 2018 show ‘Soft Boy’ sold out in just 20 minutes, followed by sell-out shows at Kilkenny Cat Laughs, Cork and both appearances at Vodafone Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.  He’s also a podcast host and the host of the chart-topping monster comedy show ‘Sexy Beasts’.

Tony Cantwell's performance at the Whale Theatre is sold out.

For more information, visit whaletheatre.ie.

