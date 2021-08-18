Colm O’Regan live at the Whale Theatre 

COMEDIAN Colm O’Regan will perform at Whale Theatre on Saturday, August 28, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., as live performances make a welcome return to the Greystones venue.

Tickets are €22 at whaletheatre.ie.

Best-selling and critically acclaimed broadcaster, author comedian and recent RTE Comic Relief Quizmaster, Colm O’Regan is raring to get back onto the stage after lockdown.

He is the author of six best-selling books, including the ‘Irish Mammy’ trilogy, ‘Bolloxology’ and the two Ann Devine novels – the latest of which is the novel ‘Ann Devine Handle with Care’. He hosts Ireland’s most successful storytelling night the Dublin Story Slam and is resident MC at Inn Jokes, one of Dublin’s longest established comedy clubs.

As a stand-up comedian, he has performed all over the world.

His stand-up has also featured on RTÉ’s ‘Late Late Show’ and on Comedy Central.

He writes and presents the multi-award winning RTE 1 Radio comedy show ‘Colm O’Regan Wants A Word’ since 2016.

Colm writes a weekly column about ‘everything and anything’.