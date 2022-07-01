Colm Meaney spotted at Kilmacanogue Show launch in Enniskerry

Star Trek actor Colm Meaney is becoming a regular feature in the Bray area. This week he popped into The Pantry at the Powerscourt Country House in Enniskerry and showed his support for the Kilmacanogue Show by posing with a programme for their 50th edition, which takes place on July 23.

A couple of weeks ago the Dubliner, best known for playing Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation, was snapped in SuperValu in Bray, shortly after wrapping up filming of ‘Marlowe’ on the east coast. An adaptation of John Banville’s detective novels, the cast includes Liam Neeson, Alan Cumming and Diane Kruger.

Meaney is also part of the all-star cast of the Netflix film ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ which is shooting in Donegal and Dublin and he is due to take a leading role in ‘The Problem With People’, an independent film written by Paul Reiser, best known for his role as Dr Sam Owens in ‘Stranger Things’.

Reiser also stars in the film, in which Meaney plays Ciáran, who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father.

The actor also took part in a special event alongside writer Roddy Doyle and director Stephen Frears at the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas to consider the impact of the Barrytown trilogy.

Although he’s been spotted all over Ireland lately, Meaney generally lives in his Malloran in Spain’s Balearic Islands.