Coláiste Chraobh Abhann Transition Year students shortlisted for national award

(l-r) Malahide Community School student Abi Colclough, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Tom Parlon, Director General of the CIF Photo: Fennell Photography 2022

Students from Coláiste Chraobh Abhann have been shortlisted for a prestigious national competition.

They were one of eight schools selected to participate in the final of the Construction Industry Federation’s (CIF) Build a School Competition.

The Kilcoole secondary school’s team made the shortlist for their proposed K Sea Drive sustainable housing development using the latest in sustainable building techniques.

Over 100 teams from 41 schools across Ireland entered this year’s competition.

Now in its second year, the Build a School Competition is organised by CIF in association with Sherry FitzGerald. It is aimed at senior cycle and Youthreach students.

The competition was a team-based project where students work together to design a residential housing development that helps to address sustainability, climate change, solve the housing crisis and showcase innovation in construction.

This competition also aims to address future skills needs in the sector, as the CIF and National Skills Council have said that 27,500 additional construction workers will be needed to achieve annual housing targets by 2030.

The top prize went to Mount Sackville Secondary School, Chapelizod, Co. Dublin for their proposed housing development on Knockmaroon Hill, Castleknock, Dublin 20.

All entries and team members will also receive a certificate of merit in recognition of their hard work in the competition.