Coillte seek tenders for specialist contract services and timber measurement

The deadline for response is January 24 at 4 p.m..

COILLTE are seeking suitable applicants on eTenders for inventory services, timer measurement and associated services.

The commercial forestry business is owned by the state and based in Newtownmountkennedy.

The Contracting Authority proposes to engage in a competitive procedure for the establishment of a Multi-Party Framework Agreement. The work involved will cover specialist contract services for forest Inventory and timber measurement as well as collection of information to support BAU resource planning activities. These will involve a pre-harvest survey which will include digital collection and site assessment PSM1.

A post thin confirmation survey will be carried out and will also include digital collection and site assessment PSM1.

A field inventory survey will be involved and will include digital features and hazard collection and mapping.

The winning tender will also mark Hus boundaries and paint HU numbers on roadside trees, while also marking and measuring Hurley Ash, as well as measuring field plots for Lidar.

They will also be required to measure strategic inventory plots and cut paths.

The deadline for response is January 24 at 6 p.m..

Anyone wishing to respond to the eTender can do so buy visiting https://irl.eu-supply.com/ctm/Supplier/PublicPurchase/204610/0/0?returnUrl=ctm/Supplier/publictenders&b=ETENDERS_SIMPLE.