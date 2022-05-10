Wicklow

Codling Wind Park visit Wicklow primary schools as part of climate change education programme

Ms Lally and Sarah-Jane from 6th Class in St. Kevin&rsquo;s NS Greystones testing out Sarah-Jane&rsquo;s wind turbine. Expand
Noah from St Kevin&rsquo;s NS Greystones proudly displays his wind turbine creation. Expand
Maggie and Mia in St Kevin&rsquo;s NS Greystones proudly display their wind turbine creation. Expand
Students from St. Coen&rsquo;s NS Rathnew taking part in a climate action experiment. Expand

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

CODLING Wind Park has teamed up with STEAM Education Limited to provide a solution-focused education programme on climate change to primary schools in the Wicklow and Greystones Municipal Districts.

STEAM Education Limited is a a Cork-based team of experts aiming to bring science, technology, engineering, arts and maths to life in a fun way for children.

The five-lesson programme explores what climate change is, the causes and effects on humans, nature, and the environment, and looks at engineering and technology solutions for a sustainable future.

Delivered by STEAM experts from industry and academia, the sessions will also help to inspire primary school children to love STEAM subjects and to become the future generation of Scientists, Technologists, Engineers, Artists and Mathematicians.

Using arts, communication and active citizenship, the hands-on, creative sessions engage children in understanding the part they can and do play in contributing their ideas towards a greener future.

Following an initial successful trial at St. Coen’s NS in Rathnew, the programme has since been delivered to children at St. Kevin’s NS in Greystones, with two further schools planned for May.

Liz Dillon, Community Liaison Officer at Codling Wind Park, said: “These sessions were great fun, and the children were really engaged. They asked lots of interesting questions about their environment and came up with great suggestions of small changes they could make to live more sustainably.

“Teaching children to think both critically and creatively is key to the development of a society which understands and is fully engaged with the world around them, the resources on which they depend, and in planning and creating a better future.”

Ms Griffin, teacher at St Kevin’s NS, said: “This was a very worthwhile series of workshops for 6th class, the students really engaged with the topics in a range of hands-on ways. In the weeks since the workshops ended, the children are far more aware of and interested in environmental topics, and biodiversity in Ireland."

