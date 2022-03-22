Codling Wind Park operations and maintenance base to aid economy

An artist's impression of what Codling Wind Park could look like.

CONSTRUCTION of the Codling Wind Park’s Operations and Maintenance base at Wicklow Port is due to commence in 2025.

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow town.

It’s a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred. Olsen Seawind.

The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as well as an operations control centre.

This will enable the safe operation and maintenance of Codling Wind Park over its expected 30-year operational lifetime.

A total of 115 jobs are anticipated during the construction and operational phases, while 75 new and long-term jobs will be created in areas such as maintenance, technician, engineering, administration, and other roles.

Denise Horan Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Codling Wind Park said the location of the Operations and Maintenance base at Wicklow Port will provide plenty of economic benefits for the local community.

She said: “This is something we have been working away on for years with surveys and analysis. We can also only benefit from learning from other markets.

“At Wicklow Port we will need berthing space for two to three vessels for crew transfer, with each vessel around 27 metiers in length. We will require a couple of floating pontoons to access the boats and we will also need a crane to load some of the equipment

“If anything goes wrong you need to be able to have quick access to get people out to the wind turbines.

“We would be looking to develop the harbour so it doesn’t have an impact on current users and no one will be displaced.

“There will be a lot of work involved and the harbour will require dredging.

“We will also require warehouse space, car parking for up to 40 vehicles, office space, a control centre and a public space, which will be part of the consultation process with the local community.”

In the future 80 per cent of our energy will be from renewable sources, and Codling Wind Park will provide 20 per cent of that off shore capacity. It will also create 75 highly skilled jobs for a 30 year period.

The Operations and Maintenance base will take two to three years to construct.

Steve Thomas, Communications Manager for Codling Wind Park said: “This will be a huge opportunity for the area and there will also be plenty of knock on effects. These jobs should be going to people living in the area.

“We will need to train up people for a number of different positions, including technician and engineering roles.

“They can build their lives in Wicklow, rather than having to commute to Dublin or elsewhere for work.

“We will also be tying in with KWETB and Wicklow County Campus at Clermont for renewable energy training opportunities. We see Wicklow becoming the centre of excellence for renewable energy if ourselves and SSE get the go ahead.”

As Codling Wind Park progresses towards becoming one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in Ireland this decade, the project took a major step to support Irish companies by appointing a full-time, dedicated Supply Chain Manager in December.

Cian Conroy, a Galway native now based in Dublin, has 14 years’ experience working in a variety of business and supply chain development roles in the global offshore wind and renewables industry.

He is currently working with relevant training and support agencies, in Wicklow and nationally, to see how we can maximise Irish involvement in the Codling Wind Park supply chain.

Codling Wind Park will also have a Community Benefit Fund, which the Government is in favour of making a national fund with other off shore wind parks, rather than retaining it locally.

Denise said: “The fund will involve several million. Initially the Government favoured a centrally managed fund, which would mean funds from our project would go to the central pot, rather than going to the community groups and organisations located closest to the harbour.

“We would prefer a locally based fund rather than a centrally based one, and both ourselves and Wicklow County Council made submissions stating our preference.”

A series of online consultation activities took place in March.

A two-week online exhibition on the flagship offshore wind project also took place, while a series of webinars were held which were hosted by the project team.

Further phases of consultation are planned for the summer and autumn, to share updated plans as the project progresses and provide further opportunities for feedback.

Codling Wind Park Project Director, Arno Verbeek said: “Our ambition is to not only develop a project of which Ireland can be proud, but to help create the right conditions for the development of a strong and sustainable offshore wind industry in Ireland.

“We are in the early stages of planning our project and this is the first of many opportunities people will have to see our progress and provide their feedback.

“Listening to and engaging with the public and all our stakeholders is an important part of our journey, as we want to do this in partnership.

“Feedback is incredibly important to us, and we hope that many people will take the time to view our initial plans and share their thoughts with us.

“This input will help us to shape and design the project in the months ahead.”