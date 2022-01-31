Codling Wind Park appoints new Supply Chain Manager to maximise Irish and local involvement

CODLING Wind Park has appointed a full-time, dedicated Supply Chain Manager as it gears up toward becoming one of the largest energy infrastructure investments to take place in Ireland this decade.

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow town, and is a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Fred. Olsen Seawind.

Cian Conroy, a Galway native now based in Dublin, joined the team in December and brings over 14 years’ experience working in a variety of business and supply chain development roles in the global offshore wind and renewables industry.

During an 11-year stint in the UK, he was directly involved in supporting businesses to build their capabilities and creating partnerships between offshore wind companies, government, and business to strengthen the UK’s indigenous supply chain.

Cian said: “I was fortunate to become involved in offshore wind in the UK at a really exciting time – when the industry was really beginning to take off. There was huge interest among UK businesses, of all sizes, to become involved in offshore wind, but they needed support.

"Many had relevant skills and experience from the oil and gas industry, while others were completely new to the energy sector. In all instances, a partnership approach – between projects, support agencies and the businesses themselves – delivered the best results.

“I’m delighted to be back home working on a flagship Irish project at an equally exciting time for offshore wind here. I’m looking forward to getting to know businesses all over the country and to working with relevant training and support agencies, in Wicklow and nationally, to see how we can maximise Irish involvement in the Codling Wind Park supply chain.”

Welcoming Cian, Arno Verbeek, Project Director of the Codling Wind Park project, said: “This is a really important appointment, for Codling Wind Park and for the nascent offshore wind industry in Ireland.

"We are keen to maximise the involvement of Irish companies as the project progresses and increase the visibility of opportunities available. Like Cian, I have seen at first hand in other markets how successful this can be, but it takes time and effort and now is the right time for us to start this.”

Any supplier with an interest in discussing opportunities with Codling Wind Park, is encouraged to register their details on the website at Supply Chain - Codling Wind Park or contact Cian at supplychain@codlingwindpark.ie.

Initiatives to support supply chain engagement and development are being planned for the months ahead and details of these will be made available on the project’s website, as well as through other channels.

In November of last year, Wicklow Port was announced as the preferred location for Codling Wind Park’s operations and maintenance base. The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as well as an operations control centre.

Subject to all necessary permits and consents being received, Codling Wind Park could begin construction in 2024/25.