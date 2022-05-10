Closure Order served on Wicklow food producer

THE Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served a closure order on Mrs Belton’s Farm Produce, Black Ditch, Brittas Bay during the month of April for breaches of food safety legislation.

It was found that the food business operator had not been registered or approved by a competent authority. In the absence of registration or approval, the competent authority has not had an opportunity to carry out official controls. Food has been placed on the market without the benefit of official controls to verify compliance with food law and protect consumers.

The food business operator also had no Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) based food safety management procedures in place. In the absence of appropriate HACCP based food safety management procedures the food business operator cannot demonstrate that products placed on the market have been produced, processed and stored safely and there is an increased risk that unsafe food may be placed on the market.

Mrs Beltons Farm Produce also didn’t have effective traceability systems and procedures in place, so it couldn’t be established whether the foods have been produced in accordance with applicable food law. They were also found not have adequate and appropriate storage facilities and knowledge of food hygiene practices.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, commented: “Food businesses must have the appropriate registration and/or approval in place before they start to produce and place food on the market. This requirement means that food businesses will be registered and/or approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”

Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue