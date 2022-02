Deputy's Pass will be closed from February 16th to February 19th.

WICKOW County Council wishes to advice that Deputy’s Pass will close for four days from the junction of the R752 to the junction with the L113 in order to facilitate the safe removal of trees.

The road will be closed from February 16 through to February 19.

Traffic from the Glenealy direction will be diverted via the R752 towards Rathdrum, turning left onto the L1152 via Kilmacurragh and left onto the L113 past the National Botanic Gardens Kilmacurragh and vice versa.