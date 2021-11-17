Closure of Chapel Road entrance to Applewood Heights to be considered

A trial closure of an entrance to Applewood Heights in Greystones is to be considered to respond to traffic issues.

The topc was discussed during the October meeting of the municipal district. Elected members heard that the Applewood Heights Residents Association had undertaken a survey in which a majority of residents expressed concerns about the speed and volume of traffic in the area.

District engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said it is “inappropriate to have a through road running through a housing estate”. He suggested that one entrance to the estate at Chapel Road could be closed to motorised traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists would still be able to use the entrance to access the estate. He noted that traffic calming measures including speed ramps had already been installed in the area, but had not had the desired effect. While the closure of the road would cause inconvenience to some residents, Mr O’Hanlon said the district could then look to remove the speed ramps to improve the experience for drivers.

Responding to questions from Cllr Lourda Scott, Mr O’Hanlon said a speed survey could be undertaken in the area. He noted that the road would also be surveyed as part of the countywide speed limit review, which is to get under way shortly.

Cllr Tom Fortune said careful consideration is needed and called on his fellow councillors to avoid making a quick decision on the issue.

Cllr Gerry Walsh asked about the impact of the change on the R761/Greystones Road. Mr O’Hanlon said the road would have the capacity to cope with any additional traffic.

Cllr Derek Mitchell raised concerns about increased traffic on Chapel Lane, noting that residents are already struggling to park outside their homes on this narrow road.

Cllr Scott asked if there are other measures that could be tried as alternatives to closing one entrance to the Applewood Heights estate.

Mr O’Hanlon noted that speed ramps had been installed, but these had failed to resolve the issue.

He noted that there are more housing developments in the Delgany and Chapel Lane area are and suggested some motorists are using Applewood Heights as a shortcut to Greystones. The closure could be introduced for a trial period as a temporary measure, he added.