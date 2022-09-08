Close to 1,000 Ukrainians refugees in emergency accommodation in Wicklow

THE numbers of Ukrainian displaced persons in emergency type accommodation in County Wicklow stood at 954 as of August 18, though there are over 1,200 Ukrainians currently based in the Garden County.

117 are being accommodated within Arklow Municipal District, 104 in Baltinglass Municipal District, 494 in Bray Municipal District, 125 in Greystones Municipal District and 114 in Wicklow Municipal District.

Wicklow County Council are currently assessing all displaced Ukrainians persons in the County in order to identify their accommodation needs as well linking them in with all the relevant services and supports within the community.

The Council are also working through a list of pledged properties within the County and matching families accordingly. Larger buildings and vacant units are also being identified and explored as potential options for medium to long term accommodation. The Arklow Rest Centre closed at the end of May and the Community Response Forum continues to meet on a fortnightly basis.