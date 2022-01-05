Wicklow

Close call for Brennan family as fire engulfs historic Kynoch Lodge in Arklow

Kitty Brennan and dog Puca at Kynoch Lodge, Arklow. Expand

Kitty Brennan and dog Puca at Kynoch Lodge, Arklow.

Richard Clune

A woman in her 80s had a lucky escape when a fire broke out in her home, the historic Kynock Lodge in Arklow town, on December 29.

Kitty Brennan said she, and her family who were visiting from overseas, were all lucky to flee the blaze. The house, which was built in 1895, is a heritage building with a mainly wooden structure, making their escape all the more miraculous. 

