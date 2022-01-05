Close call for Brennan family as fire engulfs historic Kynoch Lodge in Arklow

A woman in her 80s had a lucky escape when a fire broke out in her home, the historic Kynock Lodge in Arklow town, on December 29.

Kitty Brennan said she, and her family who were visiting from overseas, were all lucky to flee the blaze. The house, which was built in 1895, is a heritage building with a mainly wooden structure, making their escape all the more miraculous.

Mrs Brennan said: “It was so dramatic and quite a shock. I’m lucky actually, on the whole it could have been worse. I always said the house would burn down if a fire started in it. But there’s not too much damage done to the house, there’s smoke damage and fire pollution in the house. I think we’ll have to take everything out of the rooms to get rid of the smoke. We’re really lucky the fire service got here so quickly.”

Fire crews from Arklow and Wicklow attended the scene after they received an alert at 7.38 p.m. and the fire was brought under control shortly afterwards. The Wicklow fire crew left at about 9.25 p.m. and the Arklow fire crew stayed until 11 p.m. as a precaution.

Mrs Brennan had family members with her for Christmas, her son Mark was home from California and her daughter Katherine and grandchildren were over from England.

“The power went off in the district and I went with my son to the fuse board to flick the switch,” she said.

“From there it burst into flames and the fire took off really fast, it went from the fuse board in the utility room across the ceiling into the kitchen and the rest of the house. It seems to have reached the roof through the attic, the fire service actually had a difficult time getting the smoke out of the attic.

“It was quite rapid and amazing. I was standing beside the fuse board when it happened. We were fortunate to be there, it could have been much worse.

“I’m surprised by how cool I was, I went into survival mode and didn’t have time to think. I remember saying to myself that I’ll cry tomorrow.

“I don’t think I’ve taken it in yet, we haven’t established when I can go back into the house. I’m only taking it one day at a time at the moment, nothing can be done until Tuesday (yesterday) with the Bank Holiday. A damage assessor will come to see what needs to be done. But the house hasn’t been lost.”

Mrs Brennan’s family members have gone home after their Christmas visit and she is very grateful to the Arklow Bay Hotel, where she has been staying since, and her neighbours and friends for their help.

“The Arklow Bay has been hugely helpful and very welcoming. Some of my family members have a place out near Kilmichael where I could go and I’m also really grateful to all of the people who have offered to put me up until I can go back to the house,” said Mrs Brennan.

Kynoch Lodge was built for the visiting directors of the Kynoch munitions factory and the Brennan family purchased it in the 1950s.