Cllr Stokes praises grant help for ‘amazing’ community groups in Greystones area

THE allocation of community grants awarded throughout the Greystones Municipal District has been warmly welcomed by Councillor Stephen Stokes.

Commenting about the allocations Cllr Stokes highlighted the fact there are “many amazing groups” in areas like Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle.

“We are fortunate to have so many amazing community groups,” he said. .

“The community grants are a positive source of funding that boost the impressive work of local organisations,” said Cllr Stokes. He thanked all of those who took the time to submit applications and the people who spent time carefully reviewing them.

“What is particularly striking is the range of successful applications,” said Cllr Stokes.

“It really brings to life the diversity of people who are improving the social, sporting and cultural fabric of our area,” he added. “I really cannot thank them enough for their great service.”

He made his comments in the wake of €282,686 being allocated to 123 projects across County Wicklow as part of the Government’s Community Activities Fund.

The aim of the funding scheme is to assist local community and voluntary groups by way of once-off funding allocations to support their activities. The range of organisations that benefit from the funding can include those operating within the sporting, arts and cultural sectors.

The money can be put towards ongoing running costs or to develop a particular project. The maximum awards possible was €500 and the successful applicants can expect to be paid through electronic transfer before the end of July.

If anyone has any queries about the awards they can contact the Community, Cultural & Social Development team by phoning 0404-20208 or emailing: ccsdadmin@wicklowcoco.ie

The full list if funding recipients throughout the county is available to view at www.gov.ie/en/collection/bff8c-community-activity-fund/.