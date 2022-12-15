Cllr Stokes digs in to Bray Air Display DART fiasco

The 2022 Bray Airshow attracted tens of thousands of spectators to the seaside town, but the aerobatics on July 24 were not the main news item on the day, rather it was the sight of rail passengers walking along the tracks having forced open the doors of their hot DART carriages while the trains queued outside Bray station, waiting for others ahead to disembark.

The large volumes of passengers arriving at the rail station needed an extended amount of time to disembark at the platforms, and as delays grew there was a knock-on affect. Nine additional trains had been put on, but many had to be temporarily held outside the station awaiting the signal to proceed.

The debacle was brought into sharp focus again during a recent documentary about the day on RTÉ and Cllr Stephen Stokes has sought clarity from Irish Rail on the events that day, as he remains concerned over its handling of rail transport on Sunday, July 24. He has also requested a meeting with its senior management.

The day of the Bray Air Display was a particularly hot day, which was critical to the chaos that unfolded. Cllr Stokes engaged with the Irish Rail Freedom of Information Team to find out more.

Cllr Stokes said: "I had a frank discussion with the Bray station management. However it is evident that the Bray team were put in a difficult position by Irish Rail senior management. By the time the passengers got to Bray it was too late.”

After several weeks of questions going back and forth, Cllr Stokes was provided with a partial grant of his Freedom of Information request.

He said: "Some of the files disclosed by Irish Rail were heavily redacted, with multiple lines blacked out. It's like something out of a Hollywood movie. However Irish Rail have now confessed that there was no security provided at Greystones Railway Station. It's really quite shocking. I appealed the decision to only part grant the disclosure to Irish Rail, but it was essentially upheld by their internal review."

Cllr Stokes is critical of the lack of provision for Greystones station, adding: "On the day we had the Bray Air Display, and the All-Ireland Senior Football Final. The packed crowds at Greystones Railway Station could also have turned into a dangerous situation. I have not seen anything like it.

"What beggars belief is that Irish Rail must have been coining it in with all the extra fares that day. Surely basic security arrangements should have been granted to Greystones Railway Station. I have now written to Irish Rail to find out what the security arrangement were at all Dart stations.

"It must be remembered July 24th was baking hot, with overcrowded trains, that became backed up. People were left to cook in hot boxes, for an indeterminate time. Irish Rail need to accept full responsibility for this situation."

Cllr Stokes also noted that there were reported issues with Dublin Bus and Go Ahead services on the day.

He added: "Considering it was a Sunday service in operation, the lack of other alternatives from other providers did not help the situation. However it should be noted that Finnegan buses came in for praise on social media, for putting on excellent shuttle services, and made a positive impact. I would like to commend Eugene Finnegan and Team."

Cllr Stephen Stokes has written to Irish Rail seeking more disclosures. His questions include Dart station staffing, advance meetings, levels of security staff, external security companies and general disclosures.

Cllr Stokes said: "People deserve good events like the Bray Air Display. We just need to ensure that people can get there safely. In fairness most train services run on time, and are well operated. I thank all those who work in public transport, and make good services a reality."