Cllr Shay Cullen to host public meeting on rural affairs

CLLR Shay Cullen will hold a special meeting on rural affairs due to take place at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Tuesday, June 21.

The meeting will focus on issues such as rural planning, solar energy, funding opportunities and opportunities in agriculture.

Guest speakers will include Minister Peter Burke and Minister Martin Heydon, who will be joined by Karina Pierce, Associate Professor of Dairy Production UCD, and Thomas Ryan, Sustainability and Energy Glanbia.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Cullen said: “A lot of rural issues are now really coming to the fore. It will be a panel discussion and all we welcome to attend. There is a lot of interest in solar energy and that is something the meeting will address. Information will also be provided on funding opportunities for individuals and communities across rural Wicklow.

“We will also discuss some of the large scale developments taking place regarding off-shore wind energy, as well as discussions around rural planning and the difficulty in obtaining it.

“Also up for discussion will ne the difficulties faced by the agriculture section due to rising costs and look at the opportunities that might be available to the sector over the coming years.”

The meeting starts at 7.30 p.m. in the Arklow Bay Hotel.