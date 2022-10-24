Cllr O’Connor proposing new ‘Buzz’ shelters for Bray

Councillor Rory O’Connor wants new ‘Buzz’ stops for Bray. The councillor has submitted a motion at Bray Municipal District to create Bray’s first bee bus shelter. It follows inspiration from a programme in the Dutch city of Utrecht, that implemented bee bus shelters following a policy of “no roof unused”.

This policy helped stabilise the steady decrease in urban bee population. After the success of this project a petition was set up in the UK for councils to have the same policy.

This petition was signed by 50,000 people leading to it being implemented with many councils across the UK having Bee bus shelters incorporated into its bus shelter infrastructure.

Councillor Rory O’Connor said: “As a council we need to begin increasing our green infrastructure in every way possible. We need to look at every asset the state has and do whatever we can to increase biodiversity.

"I think we also need to be practical when it comes to increasing our green infrastructure. We need to ensure the NTA take biodiversity into account by allowing a green patch on top of bus shelters and help our local bee population flourish.

"I believe if other European countries can do this, we can in Ireland as well. I hope Bray can be the trail blazer for this idea and ensure it’s success will be replicated elsewhere.”

