Cllr Melanie Corrigan elected vice-chair of Bray district

Councillor Melanie Corrigan has been elected vice-chair of Bray Municipal District during the recent AGM.

She was nominated for the role by Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, who spoke of Cllr Corrigan's commitment to her work as a local councillor.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy said Cllr Corrigan has met with many groups across the district and would have an understanding of their concerns, which she would bring to the role of leas-cathaoirleach.

Cllr Corrigan’s nomination for leas-cathaoirleach was seconded by Cllr Anne Ferris.

Cllr Dermot O’Brien proposed Cllr Grace McManus for the role of leas-cathaoirleach.

"I think Cllr McManus is the hope for the future of politics," Cllr O’Brien said, adding that she is someone who is not always represented in local politics.

Cllr O’Brien said Cllr McManus had brought authenticity to her work as a councillor.

Electing her leas-cathaoirleach would “send a valuable signal to the community that someone like Cllr McManus is worth of this role and they will see that as positive”.

Cllr Joe Behan seconded the nomination of Cllr McManus, pointing to her genuineness, commitment and sincerity in her work as a local public representative.

A vote was then called, with five votes cast for Cllr Corrigan and three for Cllr McManus.

Cllr Corrigan thanked elected members for the opportunity which is a “great honour” and said she would work for the district to “the best of my ability”.