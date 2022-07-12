Cllr calls for clean-up of Glenealy Cemetery before Blessing of the Graves

CLLR Gail Dunne is calling for a major tidy-up of Glenealy Cemetery in preparation for the Blessing of the Graves taking place on Saturday, July 16.

Cllr Dunne has been contacted by locals concerned about the unkempt look of parts of the cemetery and wants Wicklow County Council to ensure the cemetery is looking its best in time for Saturday’s service, which starts at 3 p.m.

“I want the cemetery cleaned up properly,” said Cllr Dunne.

“There are trees along the pathway in the cemetery and the overgrowth is blocking access and impacting on funerals being held there. Some work was carried out recently where some trees were taken down and ground up. Now there are two big piles of bark mulch which also need to be removed.”

Cllr Dunne added that he has received phone calls throughout the year from people who have loved ones buried in the cemetery and who feel the upkeep of the cemetery needs to be better maintained.

“I have been getting a lot of calls about the overgrowth in the cemetery not being cut back enough. There is an old graveyard located in the cemetery which has fallen into a state of disrepair. There are also old ruins located there and Wicklow County Council are getting an archaeologist to look into it to secure it for the long-term.”