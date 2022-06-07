Clean Coasts North Wicklow to mark World Ocean Day

Cllr Lourda Scott (third from left) and Clean Coasts Officer Aidan Gray (left) with volunteers at the recent Clean Coasts workshop at The Cove Greystones.

Clean Coasts North Wicklow are organising beach clean-ups to mark World Ocean Day on Wednesday, June 8/

World Ocean Day is celebrated across the globe. The event looks set to be the most impactful yet with activities, celebrations, and other events planned around the world throughout the month of June.

Clean Coasts Co-ordinator Councillor Lourda Scott said: “For 2022, World Ocean Day is raising awareness for the global movement to protect at least 30% of the world's ocean by 2030 (30x30). This action can help can help ensure a healthy ocean and climate. Locally we can take our own actions right now by helping to keep our beaches clean .

"After visiting our coast we should ‘leave no trace’ by bringing our rubbish home and remembering to pick up after our dogs and bin it. You can join in an organised beach clean or do a quick two minute litter pick anytime yourself. By taking these small actions we can help to have a big impact on the health of our ocean”

Clean Coasts North Wicklow are teaming up with Junior Tidy Towns Greystones to carry out a beach clean on Wednesday, June 8 at South Beach from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., meeting by the Arch near the playground.

A separate clean up will take place in Kilcoole on Friday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., meeting in Kilcoole Rail Station car park).

Anyone who would like to get involved in welcome to attend, and the events are family friendly.

Meanwhile, the Clean Coasts North Wicklow group were recently joined by Clean Coasts for a coastal workshop and beach clean.

Clean Coasts Officer Aidan Gray went through several interactive coastal topics during the workshop at the Cove in Greystones. The workshop included a short beach clean of the area.

The National Spring Clean programme has teamed up with Clean Coasts to build on the success of the Spring Clean 22 campaign, which took place in the month of April and saw over 3,000 volunteers organising over 130 clean-ups in county Wicklow to encourage communities to carry out beach cleans to mark World Ocean Day.

Clean Coasts North Wicklow’s Monthly clean-ups continue on the last Sunday of every month. For more information, see their Facebook page. 9867532