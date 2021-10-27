Clean Coasts for north Wicklow is established

After the success of the Big Beach Clean up held in September, the Cathaoirleach of Greystones MD, Cllr Lourda Scott, along with other community volunteers, have established Clean Coasts North Wicklow.

This will be one of a network of 1,500 groups nationwide.

"We are very lucky to live beside such a beautiful stretch of coast line,” said Cllr Scott.

"Talking to people it is very clear that there is an awareness of how important it is that we look after this special environment so that we can continue enjoying it long into the future,” she said.

Their initial focus will be on regular clean-ups rotating between Greystones, Kilcoole and Newcastle beaches.

"Everyone in the community is welcome to join in even if it’s just for a short while and families are especially welcome,” said Cllr Scott.

"We want to engage with the wider community and as the group grows to gather expertise and expand our activities. In particular I note that no beach in County Wicklow has been awarded the Green Coast award and this is something I would like to see progressed.”

The first beach clean will take place in Greystones on Sunday, October 31, at 10 a.m., meeting near the playground.

Contact Cllr Scott on 0879867532.