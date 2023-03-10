Claim Wicklow County Council had 137 sites to consider for Ukrainian modular homes

Baltinglass Councillor Edward Timmins has highlighted the fact that just five of Wicklow County Council’s 137, 4.5acre sites were deemed adequate for the provision of modular homes as part of the Ukraine humanitarian response.

A suitable site for modular homes in County Wicklow has been a bone of contention since it was announced in January that the Office of Public Works (OPW) and The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth would be responsible for managing the construction, installation and maintenance of the housing units, and that the only two sites to be considered in Wicklow were both in the west.

Upset over the lack of inclusivity and overall quality of the OPW and Department of Children’s consultation process, a frustrated Cllr Timmins addressed the chamber at this month’s Wicklow County Council meeting

“First of all, the four and a half acres of land in Baltinglass that is being looked at was previously zoned, before any contact with the OPW, for a sports centre,” Cllr Timmins said.

“I have asked what other lands the Council have. Now, the Council have a raft of lands, and I know a lot them aren’t suitable, but they have 137 sites that are 4.5 acres – which is the size of the site in Baltinglass. Of those, we were told that just five were suitable and only two of them were submitted to the Department.

“We got a presentation in our district last Monday about potential modular homes for Baltinglass and Dunlavin. I was just really struck by the lack of knowledge the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Department of Children had on the background to the modular homes that are proposed.

“I think the whole process of how that was conducted is fundamentally flawed and I’m very annoyed about what has happened. The same for the site in Dunlavin. It’s also a very unsuitable site.”