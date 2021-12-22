Christmas spirit shines through for those in need in Arklow

Grace Glavin with some of the donations for Friends of the Community.

Suzanne Page, Nick Yeomans and Conor Page with some of the items the Loaves and Fishes Cafe will give along with Christmas dinner.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Arklow with the level of donations exceptional this Christmas according to local groups that provide meals, clothes and presents for local families and people in need.

The demand has grown considerably this Christmas, with the Loaves and Fishes Cafe expecting to provide Christmas dinners for over 200 people this year and the Friends of the Community Christmas appeal will help almost 200 families.

The Loaves and Fishes Cafe is based in the Bridge Christian Community Centre on the Wexford Road and will cook the meals on Christmas Eve for delivery that day. It will feed roughly 42 families along with many people who live alone.

Rhoda Yeomans from the Centre has seen the demand go from roughly 90 people in 2019 and has found that people are keen to help at this time of year.

She set up a GoFundMe page on December 11 and it reached its target of €1,000 six days later.

She said: “I woke up to see it passed €1,000, it was really nice. It blew my mind that people would be so generous, it’s absolutely amazing.

"We've never had this number of people in need before, we had to get another turkey. We now have six of them.

""We’ll provide Christmas dinners along with drinks, chocolates, sweets, and gifts for every member of the family. We get messages from people in the community, they’re looking to take a little bit of pressure off themselves, they may have had a tough year financially or haven’t been able to work.

"The don’t need to give me any reasons but they do.

"We also have some families where an elderly parent may be living on their own or can’t go to anybody for Christmas because they are sick. Or their family may be abroad and they ring us up asking for help.”

Each family will receive a Christmas dinner with instructions for reheating it.

Rhoda thinks that another pandemic year along with the compassion from the community is why the donations have been so high.

"People are more open these days, they’re talking about mental health, they’re talking about their struggles. It’s become more acceptable to talk now and more people are willing to contribute when they hear others are struggling,” she said.

“We’ve received donations from other churches, from businesses in the town, from schools in the town, people have given individual donations. Some of them have done a reverse Advent calendar this year, they open up a date and donate that item.

"It’s incredible. It goes to show the depth of the human heart, I think we forget about it during the year but there is great compassion and kindness in this town.”

Friends of the Community will help families this year by providing them with toys, gift sets, clothes, non-perishable goods, fuel, and vouchers.

It started delivering the donations on Sunday and will continue their deliveries until Christmas Eve with donations still coming in.

Hilary Sharpe from Friends of the Community said: “The level of giving has been exceptional this year, it’s surpassed any expectations.

"We’ve had a greater need this year but the schools and businesses around town have been fantastic. Some of the secondary schools have organised appeals for food, clothes, boxes of sweets, and presents.

"We’ve also had people get in touch with us to give personal donations. The quality of items coming in has been unbelievable. We’re looking for something that a child can wake up to on Christmas morning and people have wrapped and labelled all of their donations, it really shows the kindness of people.”

Friends of the Community is receiving calls from families with children of all ages and elderly people too. There will be about 40 volunteers helping out with sorting the gifts and delivering them.

“I think the pandemic has changed the world and our perspectives on life. It's changed our train of thought, that's why people want to support each other,” Hilary said.

"I've lived in this town my whole life and there is nothing like the community here. It never fails to come up with the goods. People are donating from the kindness of their hearts, they haven’t organised a fundraiser or gotten sponsorship from somebody. They’ve gone into their own bank accounts and purses to donate to us.

“While we can facilitate the appeal we can’t do this without the community's support. It means so much to us and it means that children are going to bed a little happier on Christmas night.”

Along with these campaigns, Arklow Meals on Wheels has received donations to serve Christmas dinner to the 120 elderly or confined people on their list.

Merck organised a charity fundraiser for their Global Food Drive programme, Arklow CBS donated money from its recent Christmas Fair, and a private individual donated to Arklow Meals on Wheels for the Christmas dinners.